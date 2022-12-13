Chloe Burrows pokes fun at her Love Island Australia doppelgänger

Chloe Burrows has poked fun at her Love Island Australia doppelgänger.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram story on Monday to re-share a fans video which pointed out the uncanny resemblance.

An Instagram user with the handle @naomirheanne_ shared a video from Love Island Australia and wrote: “So @loveislandau cloned @chloeburrows… 😳🤔.”

Chloe then wrote: “@laylarubyjohn I think we have the same parents :))”

Layla appeared on Love Island Australia’s fourth season this year.

The 20-year-old entered the villa on day one as an OG islander, but was dumped from the villa after two weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layla (@laylarubyjohn)

Meanwhile, Chloe rocketed to fame after she placed runner-up alongside her then-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran on Love Island 2021.

Last month, the 27-year-old appeared to confirm her split from the footballer, after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, they have yet to delete their photos together.

She then moved in with her best friend and Love Island co-star Millie Court.

Millie is also newly single after she announced her split from Liam Reardon back in July after nearly a year together.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the TRND BTY Christmas Bash on Tuesday, the Welsh native admitted “there are still a lot of feelings there”.

When asked how he’s been since the breakup, the Welshman said: “[I’ve been] okay. A lot better now. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

“Going through a breakup is difficult anyway, but when you’re in the spotlight it’s even harder. Everyone wants to know your business, they feel like they’re involved, and it’s difficult.”

“But throughout, me and Millie have remained friends,” Liam told Goss.ie. “We’ve been amicable and I have the utmost respect towards Millie… We still speak. We’re still friends. Nothing bad happened.”

“I have the utmost respect for her and there’s still a lot of feelings there and a lot of care there. So we still remain friends but are just doing our own thing.”

When asked if he regrets ending things with Millie, Liam replied: “No. At that time, I just needed to focus on myself. It was nothing on Millie, she was amazing. She’s such a lovely girl and we were great together. I just needed time on my own to focus on myself.”

The 23-year-old continued: “We were together because we wanted to be together. I’ve seen so many things saying you have to sign a contract to be together for a year, and that’s nonsense. I moved from Wales to live in Essex to be with Millie.”

“I wouldn’t do that for some contract, I did it because I wanted to. It didn’t work out at that time, who knows what the future holds I’m not sure. But for now, we remain friends.”

Liam has since signed up for the new series of Celebs Go Dating, and Millie has teased a new romance.

Check out our exclusive interview with Liam below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)