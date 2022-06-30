Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran poke fun at fellow Love Island star in hilarious video

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have poked up at their fellow Love Island star Jake Cornish in a hilarious video.

The couple rocketed to fame after placing second on the 2021 series of the dating show.

In recent months, fans speculated the couple had parted ways after The Sun reported their relationship was on the rocks.

However, in April the Love Island stars slammed split rumours as they posted photos of themselves enjoying a cute date night at a driving range.

Now, the 23-year-old has solidified his relationship with Chloe even further after posting a hilarious TikTok video.

The video shows Toby repeatedly lip-syncing to his fellow Islander Jake Cornish’s infamous one-liner: “You’re my girlfriend.”

The semi-pro footballer captioned the post: “You’re my gurlfriend because you’re my gurlfriennd!,” as he mocked the Weston native’s accent.

The TikTok sent Love Island fans into a frenzy as they reminisced on the iconic quote.

One user commented: “God they witnessed this firsthand😂😂😂,” as another agreed: “it’s crazy because they would of seen this irl.”

A third said: “The hand dive into the pillow TWICE got my crying 😭,” and a fourth wrote: “It’s the lips when Toby says girlfriend 😂I’m dying 😂😂.”

The iconic one-liner from the 2021 series came from Jake’s attempts to reassure Liberty Poole that he was all for her, and no one else.

However, the pair parted ways just before they went on their final date, and announced to their fellow Islanders that they were going to leave the villa, to allow the remaining four couples to make it to the final.