Cheryl shares support for Sarah Harding amid breast cancer battle

Cheryl has shared her support for Sarah Harding, amid her battle with breast cancer.

Back in August, the Girls Aloud star told fans she had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, and was undergoing chemotherapy.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old shared another update on Instagram – and revealed she’s written a book about her life, which is set for release after Christmas.

Her former bandmate Cheryl later shared her support by posting a photo of Sarah’s new book cover on her Instagram Story, and invited fans to pre-order it.

Cheryl captioned the post: “Well this is going be an interesting read 👀🧐🤔💕 Love you @sarahnicoleharding.”

On Thursday, Sarah posted an old photo of herself as a child on Instagram, and wrote: “Hi everyone. Thank you so much for all the messages of love and support that I’ve received since my last post.”

“Everyone has been so kind and reading your comments and DMs has been such a huge source of strength to me.”

“I can’t deny that things are tough right now but I’m fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how.”

Sharing a photo of her upcoming book cover, Sarah wrote: “In September the lovely people at Ebury Publishing asked me if I would be interested in writing a book about my life story.”

“It came at such a good time for me as it’s given me something fun and positive to focus on while I’ve been stuck at home in between trips to the hospital for treatment.”

“I’ve nearly finished it now and this week Mum and I have been looking though old photos choosing which ones to include. It’ll be out after Christmas and I’m really proud of it. I hope you’ll like it.”

The singer added: “Sending lots of love to everyone – I hope you’re all keeping well – S x.”

Sarah told fans about her breast cancer diagnosis back in August, after people grew concerned over her absence on social media.

Posting on Instagram for the first time since 2018, Sarah shared a picture of herself in a hospital gown and wrote: “Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times.”

“I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.”

“I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes,” she continued.

“Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body.”

“I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can. I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention,” she wrote.

“But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.”

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.”

Sarah added: “I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love….xx.”