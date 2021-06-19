Cheryl reveals she’s ‘absolutely fine’ with single life: ‘I’m learning to be happy just with me’

Cheryl has revealed she’s “absolutely fine” with single life.

During a candid chat with Glamour, the 37-year-old admitted she’s “learning to be happy just with me.”

When asked to share “who or what” she can’t live without, Cheryl replied: “Who or what can I not live without? I am learning that I can be absolutely fine without anybody, just me by myself.”

“I’m learning to be happy just with me,” she added.

The former Girls Aloud star hasn’t been linked to anyone since she split from Liam Payne in 2018.

The former couple, who share four-year-old son Bear, parted ways in July 2018 after two years together.

During the same interview, Cheryl discussed her decision to take a break from Instagram for a year.

She said: “The best thing that I’ve learned in the past year is having a break from social media is really, really healthy for your mind.”

The 37-year-old also gushed about her son Bear, and said her “biggest achievement” in life is becoming a mother.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker get candid as they talk about the highs and lows of the past few years in business.

The girls also share their thoughts on Disney’s brand new Cruella movie, and reveal what fans should expect from the KUWTK reunion.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.