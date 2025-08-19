Cheryl returns to the spotlight in first job since ex Liam Payne’s tragic death

Cheryl has stepped back into the spotlight for the first time since the death of her former partner, Liam Payne, last year.

The Girls Aloud star, 42, has been unveiled as the face of a new campaign for skincare brand Nivea.

The short promotional clip includes several subtle nods to her career.

In the striking video, Cheryl — who shares eight-year-old son Bear with the late singer — walks confidently into a studio before sitting down with her face hidden behind a newspaper.

The front page displays lyrics from her 2009 hit Fight For This Love alongside the date “August 2025.” Moments later, a message flashes on screen reading: “A New Era, Tomorrow.”

Nivea’s caption teased: “This is right up our street. Tomorrow. 9am. A new era of skincare… guess who’s joining us?” — a playful reference to Cheryl’s well-known X Factor catchphrase, “you are right up my street.”

The clip opens with the star stepping out of a car, adjusting her trench coat and hair, before the camera lingers on her signature hand tattoo — a bold tribal design long associated with her image.

Cheryl’s return comes nearly a year after her ex Liam, 31, died in October following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

At the time, Cheryl quietly retreated from public life, having just completed a Girls Aloud tour a few months earlier.

More recently, reports suggested she is in advanced talks to join the judging panel of The Voice for its 14th series.

If confirmed, she would reunite with long-time collaborator and close friend will.i.am.

An insider told The Sun: “will.i.am and Cheryl first worked together 16 years ago and have remained good friends ever since. She was the obvious choice to mentor his team when the Battle Rounds return four years after being axed.

“A lot has happened in Cheryl’s personal life since she was last working on a talent show – BBC’s The Greatest Dancer – so she’s taking baby steps to put herself back out there.”

In the immediate aftermath of Liam’s death, Cheryl released an emotional statement on social media as she mourned the death of her child’s father.

She wrote: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being…

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again…

“Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”