Cheryl returns to Instagram after a year-long break

Cheryl has returned to Instagram after a year-long break.

The former Girls Aloud star had not posted on the social media platform since June 2, but returned to the app today to share a stunning selfie and a photo with her hair and makeup crew.

She captioned the post: “We back ✌🏼 **all covid tested ✅”

One fan commented on the post: “OMG HIIIII WE MISSED YOU SINCE ITS BEEN OVER A YEAR SINCE YOU LAST POSTED ON HERE 🥺💜”

A second wrote: “Welcome back😍 we’ve missed you❤️”.

Cheryl’s last social media post was on Twitter on New Years Eve, where she reflected on the past year.

She wrote: “2020 has been a difficult year for all of us. It’s taught me just how much we really need each other & how we are more connected than we ever could imagine. May 2021 bring us closer and bring health & happiness to all! Wishing everybody love, light and freedom in the new year”

