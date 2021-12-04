Cheryl pulls out of another work commitment after Sarah Harding’s death

Cheryl has pulled out of another work commitment, following Sarah Harding’s death.

The Girls Aloud star sadly passed away at the age of 39 on September 5, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year.

Since then, Cheryl has told fans she’s been struggling to cope with the loss of her former bandmate, and has cancelled a number of scheduled appearances.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 38-year-old also revealed she wouldn’t be finishing her BBC Sounds podcast You, Me & R&B.

The Fight For This Love singer wrote: “Hi, I hope you’re all doing great! I’ve seen some of your messages asking about the podcast with BBC Sounds and I wanted to let you all know that I decided not to record the last few episodes…”

“It was to be recorded around the same time as Sarah’s passing. I took a break from everything then including the series and it just didn’t feel right to revisit it again…”

“I hope you understand and thank you again for all of your love and support these past couple of months. Cheryl x.”

Back in September, Cheryl pulled out of her scheduled performance at Birmingham Pride, and told fans she wasn’t “emotionally, mentally or physically able” to appear on stage.

Announcing her withdrawal from the event in a statement shared on Instagram, the mother-of-one wrote: “Saying goodbye to somebody you spent such a massive piece of your life with is like nothing else.”

“My heart is heavy. Grief is such a harsh experience and an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. Questions without answers and pain without resolve. So tumultuous and constant.”

“With that said I am so sorry but I really am not emotionally, mentally or physically able to perform for you this Saturday at Birmingham Pride,” she said.

“I apologise wholeheartedly and I can only hope for your understanding (I promise I will make it up to you somehow).”

“I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process the grief. Nothing prepares you for this bit…”

At the time, Birmingham Pride said they would donate Cheryl’s entire fee to cancer charities in honour of Sarah.

In a statement they said: “Naturally we are disappointed that Cheryl is unable to perform for us all this weekend, but we fully understand and respect her decision. Personal loss and grief, in the big scheme of things are far more important than any single performance.”

