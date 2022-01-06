Cheryl explains how her life changed after becoming a mother

Cheryl has explained how her “approach to life” is different since becoming a mother.

The former Girls Aloud star shares a four-year-old son named Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne.

During a new interview with Women’s Health UK, the 38-year-old said: “My approach to life and the world changed when I became a mother to Bear.”

“I have a completely different perspective now that I’m responsible for another human.”

“I care less about silly stuff and more about the important things in life, like Bear’s health and happiness.”

The pop singer also said becoming a mum changed how much she exercises.

“Exercise isn’t top of my priority list at the moment – I haven’t done anything regularly for over a year – but I recently bought a Peloton spin bike,” she explained.

“I’ve used it a few times and I enjoy it, especially with the music. But when you’re a mum, the day floats away, so I don’t get to use it that often.”

“After dropping Bear off at nursery, I do my work calls and housework, and then it’s time to pick him up,” she said.

Cheryl co-parents her son Bear with her former flame Liam Payne.

The Newcastle native split from the One Direction star in 2018, after two years together.

Cheryl first met Liam while she was a judge on The X Factor in 2008, however, the pair didn’t start dating until eight years later in 2016.