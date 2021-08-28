Home UK Showbiz Cheryl announces return to the spotlight with new BBC Sounds show

The singer will discuss all things R&B on the podcast

Cheryl has announced she’s returning to the spotlight with a new BBC Sounds show.

The former Girls Aloud star took a step back from the limelight in recent years, as she focused on taking care of her 4-year-old son Bear – who she shares with ex Liam Payne.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Newcastle native revealed she has landed her own BBC Sounds podcast called ‘You, Me & R&B’.

 

She captioned the post: “I’ve always had an absolute love and passion for R&B and I’m so excited to share my new show You, Me & R&B with you on @bbcsounds.”

“I’ve really been transported back re-listening to all these tracks and I’m excited for you to relive those moments with me. Episode 1 is live now 🎧🎶🗣❣️”

You can listen to the first episode here.

Sophie Clarke

