Cheryl announces return to the spotlight with new BBC Sounds show

Cheryl has announced she’s returning to the spotlight with a new BBC Sounds show.
The former Girls Aloud star took a step back from the limelight in recent years, as she focused on taking care of her 4-year-old son Bear – who she shares with ex Liam Payne.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Newcastle native revealed she has landed her own BBC Sounds podcast called ‘You, Me & R&B’.
View this post on Instagram
She captioned the post: “I’ve always had an absolute love and passion for R&B and I’m so excited to share my new show You, Me & R&B with you on @bbcsounds.”
“I’ve really been transported back re-listening to all these tracks and I’m excited for you to relive those moments with me. Episode 1 is live now 🎧🎶🗣❣️”
You can listen to the first episode here.