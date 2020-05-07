Cher Lloyd reveals her father is ‘seriously ill’ in hospital in heartbreaking post

The singer's father is in hospital for the third time

Cher Lloyd reveals her father is ‘seriously ill’ in hospital in heartbreaking...

Cher Lloyd has revealed that her father is “seriously ill” in hospital.

The former X Factor contestant revealed that this is the third time her father, Darren, has been in hospital since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Cher took to Instagram and shared a heartbreaking statement with her followers.

“Hi everyone, I’m sorry I’ve been quiet on here – I find it difficult to share my personal life at the best of times but I feel I need to let you know what’s going on,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cher Lloyd (@cherlloyd) on May 6, 2020 at 7:14am PDT

“My dad has been seriously unwell and is in hospital. This has been really difficult for us and my head’s all over the place.”

“I wish I could see him, and I wish I could be with my family to support them, especially mum.”

“We can’t be with dad but I’m so grateful to the doctors and nurses for looking after him.”

“While I take a bit of time to focus on my family over this difficult period, my team will be taking over key posts for me so we can keep you updated on all things Lost,” she added

Cher has been self-isolating at home with her husband Craig Monk and daughter Delilah-Rae in the UK.

