Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

Charlotte Crosby’s father shares first look at her newborn daughter’s face

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Charlotte Crosby’s father has shared the first look at her newborn daughter’s face.

The Geordie Shore star welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers on October 14, a baby girl named Alba Jean Ankers.

While Charlotte has not yet shared a photo of her baby’s face to social media, her dad Gary took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of his granddaughter.

He captioned the post: “Getting the old skills back Pop-Pop #granddaughter.”

Charlotte announced the birth of her daughter via Instagram last month, sharing a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand.

She captioned the post: “Alba Jean Ankers 14.10.22 ❤️ Our hearts are so full my baby girl you have shown us a whole new meaning to life. Your perfect in absolutely every way!”

“Mammy and Daddy are so so so lucky to call you our little girl 💕 you are loved so much more then you will ever know 💕”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us