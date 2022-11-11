Charlotte Crosby wins praise for sharing ‘normal’ photo on Instagram after giving birth

Charlotte Crosby has won praise for sharing a “normal” photo on Instagram, just weeks after giving birth.

The Geordie Shore star welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers last month.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Charlotte shared a snap of herself posing next to the surprise Jake had left her in celebration of their anniversary.

Charlotte captioned the post: “What a year ❤️ THANKYOU @jake_ankers for arranging something so special for our ‘OFFICIAL’ anniversary 🙌🏼😍🥰.”

“Please be kind in the comments (I realise I still look pregnant 🫣) I literally had nothing that fits and this was the comfiest thing on my c-section scar and the stretchiest thing for my tummy! 😳.”

“But that aside (felt I needed to explain myself) what a beautiful night not having to leave the house with the most 2 special people in my whole like ❤️.”

“Alba and Jake you are my whole world 🌎 what a year 🥰.”

Fans flooded the comments section of Charlotte’s post to shower her with praise for showing her “realness” and told her not to be ashamed of her post-pregnancy look.

One Instagram user wrote: “Don’t apologise for how your body looks any time! You’ve just brought a gorgeous girl into the world. It’s great to see realness of having a baby! This is reassuring for me to see! 👏👏👏.”

A second said: “It takes 9 months to grow a human. With water with placenta ect. It is completely normal for it to take a while to get your body back to normal. Do not explain yourself. Every women on this planet understands completely. U are beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.”

A third commented: “It’s sad that we live in a world where mums feel the need to explain themselves and ask for kindness about how they look after having a baby. 💔😢 You look fab @charlottegshore happy and in a beautiful baby bubble. That is the only thing people should see and not the size of each mum a few weeks after having their little ones, whether they spring back into shape or it takes longer… Enjoy your little family 😍😍.”

Charlotte welcomed her baby daughter Alba with her boyfriend Jake last month.

Her excited dad Gary confirmed the news before the Geordie Shore star could, tweeting: “So, officially a grand father! Little girl, all is well. Excited for the new chapter in our little family.”

The new mum later took to her Instagram Stories to share photos from the hospital, and wrote: “Here we go, a little update from mam and dad.”