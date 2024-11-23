Charlotte Crosby rushed to hospital following fiancé’s distressing revelation of ‘serious stomach pains’

Charlotte Crosby, who is currently eight months pregnant, was rushed to the hospital following her fiancé Jake Ankers’s distressing revelation of “serious stomach pains.”

Jake Ankers, the fiancé of the TV personality, announced on Instagram on Saturday that Charlotte, who is eight months pregnant with their second child, had been rushed to hospital.

He relayed to his followers that the mother-to-be is undergoing a comprehensive examination in the hospital to ensure she and the unborn child are both doing well.

Sharing a picture of Charlotte in a hospital bed, Jake wrote: “We are not having a good week!!! Now Charlotte has been rushed into hospital as she is having serious pains in her stomach.”

“They are running all the necessary checks to make sure Charlotte and baby are ok.”

“Thank you once again to everyone that reached out about Thursday night. We do really appreciate it!” he wrote as he thanked his followers for the support.

“Huge love to our community where we live also your support has been fantastic ❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier this month, Charlotte told her followers she had experienced a nasty nosebleed and felt like “[her] back has been snapped in half.”

She said: “Ok so I need advice suggestions just anything because honestly, my back feels as though it’s been snapped in half. My back, my ribs everything.”

“We had a scan yesterday and the midwife stressed her sympathy for me as baby girl was in a very, very awkward position.”

She asked her followers for advice, writing: “I’m struggling to even sit upright in a chair without being so uncomfortable.”

She then shared a picture of a bloody tissue with the caption: “Now I’m having the biggest nose bleed, what the hell is going on?”

Hours later, Charlotte updated her fans, explaining she “had been rocking back and forth,” in an attempt to get her baby to shift.

She said: “When I say I have been on all fours rocking back and forth for an hour this morning to try to get the baby to move position.”

“That is no word of a lie. I was worried someone might walk in on us because the crew were actually in my house filming stuff for the show.”

“I’m having a little bit of pamper now, I feel like the pain has worn off a little bit. That was from your advice so thank you. I’ve been laying in bed relaxing in bed which has been bliss.”

In September, Charlotte Crosby announced she was expecting her second child with her fiancé Jake Ankers.

The couple, who already share a daughter named Alba, confirmed the news in a video promoting the reality star’s clothing brand Pepper Girls Club.

In the video, Charlotte can be seen modelling the new collection before she appears on the beach with Jake and Alba showing off her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “In my babies and business ERA ✌🏼 delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025 and also delighted to announce @peppergirlsclub AW collection is live now RIGHT NOW!!!!”

“I really wanted to combine these 2 moments as everything I’ve been building with Pepper over the last few years is for my family and im so proud of it!!”

“We are so excited to be a family of 4!” she added.

The couple, who announced their engagement in November, welcomed their first child Alba on October 14, 2022.

Charlotte and Liam started dating in 2021, shortly after she split from her ex Liam Beaumont that summer.