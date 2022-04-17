Charlotte Crosby reveals clever trick she used to disguise her pregnancy from her friends

Charlotte Crosby has revealed the clever trick she used to disguise her pregnancy from her friends.

The former Geordie Shore star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers, and she announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Charlotte wrote: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jake’s) and i couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……I’m having a baby.”

The 31-year-old has since revealed that to keep her friends from finding out her big news, she would pose with borrowed alcoholic drinks on nights out.

In a new YouTube video, Charlotte admitted keeping the secret from her best friend and fellow Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei was difficult.

The reality star said: “Sometimes when I’ve been out with friends I have to hold their glass of wine in a boomerang so that Sophie thinks that I am drinking, just to try and throw her off the scent.”