Charlotte Crosby opens up about secret battle with prenatal depression

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about her secret battle with prenatal depression.

The Geordie Shore star, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers, admitted she struggled to get out of bed during her lowest days.

She told OK! Magazine: “I was really down and I’d never felt that way before. It was like I had a constant dark cloud hanging over my head.”

The 32-year-old continued: “I had no enthusiasm to get out of bed some days – I couldn’t even speak to my boyfriend. I couldn’t understand why I felt so down when I should have been so happy.”

“It was scary because I couldn’t find anybody who had ever spoken about it, and I didn’t know who to reach out to to get advice from, so I was just on all these forums trying to get a reply from all these random people, but nobody ever replied.”

“Still, I saw that it was common. Your body is going through all these changes, and your hormones are all over the place.”

“After 10 days I suddenly started to feel better and my mood and energy lifted, but it felt like such a long period of time – those 10 days felt like a month,” the TV personality admitted.

“I do get scared that I could get postnatal depression because I had that experience. If I do, I’ll talk about it because, honestly, the second I spoke to Jake about how I was feeling, I felt better. He didn’t know what to say but it was just better for me to let that out.”

Charlotte announced her pregnancy in April, and later revealed she is expecting a baby girl.