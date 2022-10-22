Charlotte Crosby ends longtime feud with Geordie Shore co-star

Charlotte Crosby has ended her longtime feud with Geordie Shore co-star Chantelle Connelly.

The pair locked horns of their co-star Gaz Beadle.

It was previously reported that Chantelle had become close to Gaz around the same time that Charlotte had heartbreakingly revealed that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy with his baby.

During the Geordie Shore reunion episode, Chantelle told Charlotte: “Me and you haven’t really spoke… Gary.”

Later, Charlotte added: “It’s quite hard to tell Chantelle what I was going through at the time she was getting with Gary.”

“It was a really sad and low and dark time of my life.”

She then told Chantelle: “You didn’t know this but when you got with him, it was when I just went through me ectopic pregnancy.”

“It’s not even you that I’m hurt at, it’s Gary and I’m glad that you’re here as I’d like to start a friendship and maybe feel a lot closer than what we did before.”

Chantelle appeared emotional and added: “Right, well I’m really, really remorseful. I apologise.”