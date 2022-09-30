Charlotte Crosby addresses backlash she’s received over comment about ex Gaz Beadle

Charlotte Crosby has addressed the backlash she’s received over a comment she made about her ex Gaz Beadle.

Speaking to Sophie Kasaei on her Charlotte Crosby Always On podcast, the Geordie Shore star questioned why her ex hadn’t congratulated her on her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old pointed out that she had rushed to congratulate him when his wife Emma McVey fell pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram story, Charlotte addressed the negative comments she’s been receiving since the podcast aired.

She wrote: “Guys! I’ve decided to disable the comments on my most recent post! I was probably a little naive to how much of a debate my comment would spark!”

“And all opinions are totally and utterly welcome, but I did not want to spark any trolling or negative comments!”

“The small part of the chat was just a clip from a larger conversation about all things Geordie Shore reunion. So, hoping if you listen to the full thing, you may get the context a little better.”

On her podcast, Charlotte said of Gaz: “When he announced he was pregnant with Emma, I went straight on Twitter and congratulated him because I thought, you know what, let bygones be bygones.”

She said it had been “hard” for her at the time, because it wasn’t long after she suffered an ectopic pregnancy while Gaz was away filming Ex On The Beach in 2016.

“I was dealing with a load of sad things. But where was my congratulations?,” Charlotte asked, to which Sophie responded: “I don’t know, Charlotte. I really don’t know.”

The Geordie Shore star added that she can’t “see why we can’t be civil”.

Charlotte and Gaz made things official in 2011 and were on and off for 12 seasons of Geordie Shore.

They finally parted ways in 2016.

Gaz married Emma in 2021, and the couple share two children together – Chester, 4, and Primrose Ivy, 2.

Charlotte is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers and is due any day now.