Charli XCX marries The 1975 drummer George Daniel in courthouse wedding

Charli XCX has married The 1975 drummer George Daniel in a courthouse wedding over the weekend.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2023 after dating for over a year.

On Saturday afternoon, the couple were spotted on the steps of Hackney Town Hall, as Charli looked gorgeous in a short white dress.

A few hours later, the artist confirmed the marriage in a TikTok that read: “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle.”

In the accompanying caption, she wrote: “But “Luckily he did xx”

The long-time couple said “I do” in front of a select number of loved ones, including Daniel’s bandmates (excluding frontman Matty Healy) and Charli’s parents, keeping their wedding low-key.

The newlyweds could be seen grinning and kissing on the town hall steps in pictures from the London wedding.

Charli chose a silky, off-the-shoulder midi dress and a classic tulle veil, while Daniel donned a basic tuxedo for the private ceremony.

Their wedding follows rumours that Charli and George had their eyes set on wedding in Sicily, Italy.

A source told The Sun of the celebrations: “Charli and George fell in love with Sicily and knew they wanted to get married there.”

“It’s incredibly secluded and romantic. There will be no expense spared. It’s costing tens of thousands of pounds and visually it will be mesmerising.”

“Charli and George said they wanted a massive party and there are no restrictions on when the bar has to close, so it can go on all night.”

“They have both had such a busy summer with massive shows, but from mid-August they’re able to slow down and focus on their big day,” the source continued. “It’s going to be pretty star-studded too, with plenty of their celeb mates making the journey over to Sicily to watch them say ‘I do’. Charli and George are so excited to become man and wife.”