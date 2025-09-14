Charli XCX marries The 1975 drummer George Daniel in beautiful second wedding

Charli XCX has married The 1975 drummer George Daniel in a beautiful second wedding in Italy.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2023 after dating for over a year.

The 33-year-old and The 1975 drummer husband tied the knot in Sicily, just two months after their first courthouse wedding.

In photos obtained by PEOPLE, the singer looked beautiful in a white dress, accompanied by a long train that revealed a corset underneath.

George, on the other hand, cut a handsome figure by her side, wearing a loose-fitting taupe suit and an enormous silk shirt that was half unbuttoned to show off his chain necklaces.

Among those present were Matty Healy, Daniel’s bandmate, and Denise Welch, Matty Healy’s mother.

Ahead of her second wedding, the singer posted a preview of their pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram ahead of the wedding, featuring influencer and businessman Devon Lee Carlson, Healy’s fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel, and other pals.

On a night out, Charli and the group were spotted strolling through Sicily, taking in the art and enjoying some drinks.

She included a video of her and Daniel dancing and posing in an elaborate ballroom while she was in his lap.

The pair celebrated their first wedding in July and were spotted on the steps of Hackney Town Hall, as Charli looked gorgeous in a short white dress.

A few hours later, the artist confirmed the marriage in a TikTok that read: “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle.”

In the accompanying caption, she wrote: “But luckily he did xx”

The newlyweds could be seen grinning and kissing on the town hall steps in pictures from the London wedding.

Charli chose a silky, off-the-shoulder midi dress and a classic tulle veil, while Daniel donned a basic tuxedo for the private ceremony.