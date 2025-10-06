Charli XCX breaks silence after fans CONVINCED Taylor Swift’s new song is diss track about her

Charli XCX has broken her silence after fans were left convinced a song off Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, is a veiled jab at her.

Though cryptic, the lyrics offer several pointed references that fans believe tie back to the BRAT singer, whose last album included a song titled Everything is Romantic.

The song’s opening line alludes to someone who’s only “brave” when under the influence, and who “wrote a song saying it makes you sick to see my face.”

Taylor sings: “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave / High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face / Some people might be offended / But it’s actually sweet.”

As the track unfolds, Taylor appears to turn the criticism into admiration, transforming perceived slights into declarations of obsessive attention.

“It’s actually sweet / All the time you’ve spent on me / It’s honestly wild / All the effort you’ve put in / It’s actually romantic / I really gotta hand it to you / No man has ever loved me like you do.”

Breaking her social media silence following the slew of speculation, after returning from Paris Fashion Week, Charli posted a picture of her producer to her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The singer captioned the picture with a heart and seemed to jump right back to work.

Though Taylor hasn’t confirmed who the track is about, fans believe it may be a direct response to Charli XCX’s Sympathy Is A Knife, featured on Brat.

In that song, Charli sings candidly about insecurity, paranoia, and navigating relationships in the public eye.

“Don’t know if I’m spiralling / One voice tells me that they laugh / George says I’m just paranoid / Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up real quick.”

This particular verse stood out to listeners upon release, especially given that Charli is now married to The 1975’s drummer George Daniel — the same band whose frontman, Matty Healy, had a brief relationship with Taylor in 2023.

Following the release of The Life Of A Showgirl, fans have flooded social media with reactions to Actually Romantic, analysing every lyric for hidden meaning.

While both songs could be interpreted as lyrical jabs, the two artists have also expressed public support for one another in the past.

Last year, Charli defended Taylor during a concert in Brazil, after a fan shouted “Taylor Swift is dead.”

Charli responded: “Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows. It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.”

Taylor has also spoken highly of Charli’s artistry.

In August last year, she told reporters: “I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always.”

“She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off.”

Charli, for her part, has denied that Sympathy Is A Knife targets Taylor.

In a previous interview, she clarified: “People are gonna think what they want to think.”

“That song is about me and my feelings and my anxiety and the way my brain creates narratives and stories in my head when I feel insecure and how I don’t want to be in those situations physically when I feel self-doubt.”

Back in 2019, Charli also reflected on her experience opening for Taylor during the Reputation stadium tour.

She told Pitchfork that although she was “really grateful” for the opportunity, “it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving at five-year-olds.”

Charli was later forced to clarify that there was “absolutely no shade and only love” between the two artists.