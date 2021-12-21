Celebs Go Dating forced to cancel finale amid rising Covid-19 cases in the UK

TV bosses have been forced to cancel the finale of Celebs Go Dating due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The popular Channel 4 show, which sees celebrities looking for love with the help of an exclusive dating agency, made the decision after the UK saw a record number of infections over the last week.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the show said: “In light of the wider Covid-19 situation currently impacting the UK, filming for our finale is being rescheduled as health and safety remains the top priority.”

“We thank our cast, contributors and crew for following our rigorous Covid-19 protocols, which ensure that we can film the series whilst maintaining a safe environment.”

“Viewers can look forward to the return of the celebrity dating agency when Celebs Go Dating airs next year,” they added.

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, former boyband member Abz Love and reality stars Chloe Brockett and Nikita Jasmine were among the stars looking for love in this season of the show.