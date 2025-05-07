Celebrity Big Brother’s Ella Rae Wise reveals what she REALLY thinks about Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa’s ‘close friendship’

Celebrity Big Brother’s Ella Rae Wise has revealed what she really thinks about fellow housemates Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa’s “close friendship.”

The TOWIE star, was accused by fans of being “jealous” of the strong friendship between the Karma singer and the Love Island star while she was on Celebrity Big Brother.

Ella has now revealed her true feelings on the pair, acknowledging that the claims caught her “by surprise.”

She told new! magazine: “I wasn’t attracted to Chris in anyway, shape or form. I didn’t really understand what I’d be jealous of. That confused me a hell of a lot.”

She also praised the pair’s relationship as she admitted: “It was nice they could lean on each other for support.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ella shut down claims her breakup with Dan Edgar’s was apart of a big game plan.

Shortly before her Celebrity Big Brother debut, Ella confirmed she was single, and had split from fellow TOWIE star Dan Edgar.

She explained: “What’s hurtful is hearing people say I split from Dan just to go in [Big Brother] there – with some big game plan. Things hadn’t been right for a couple of weeks behind closed doors.”

“It was a mutual decision. We haven’t fallen out, we’re still amicable. Sometimes you’re just not right for each other, and that’s OK. “