Celebrity Big Brother thrown into chaos as medics rush in after shock collapse on launch night

Celebrity Big Brother was thrown into chaos on Monday night.

According to The Sun, medics and security were called in to deal with an incident that didn’t make it to air.

It’s understood the situation was resolved just minutes before the 90-minute live show.

The incident saw medics rush to the aid of a woman in the live audience, who was removed shortly before the programme aired live on TV.

An onlooker said: “AJ [Odudu] and Will [Best] were both shocked as they weren’t sure what was happening.

“However, they continued like pros and those watching at home would have had no idea anything was wrong.”

“It took about four guards and medical staff to help the woman up and had they not have acted quickly the incident would have been right in shot.”

The popular reality show returned to our screens on Monday night with 13 new celebrity housemates, but one star in particular caused a stir.

As Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke met AJ Odudu and Will Best, fans had a lot to say about his entrance.

Many viewers criticised the Hollywood actor for being “overly friendly” with AJ.

At one point the actor almost refused to go into the house, telling AJ “he would rather stay there with her.”

While Mickey has already increased his chances of being evicted from the house first, an early favourite to win has emerged.

According to the bookies, Love Island’s Chris Hughes has been hotly tipped to win this year’s series.