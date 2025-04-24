Celebrity Big Brother star Patsy Palmer responds to rumours of a feud with housemate and addresses THAT awkward interview

Celebrity Big Brother star Patsy Palmer has responded to rumours of a feud with housemate Angellica Bell and addressed THAT awkward interview.

Following her eviction, the star sat down with AJ Odudu and Will Best, to chat about her time while living in the house.

However, things turned awkward after the pair mentioned Mickey Rourke’s criticism of her cooking.

Addressing the conversations, Patsy wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday: “Theres nothing awkward about silence It says it all! [sic]”

She later addressed a rumoured feud between her and fellow housmate Angellica, after it was reported the pair were in a “furious row,” hours after they were evicted.

According to the Mirror, hours after they were both evicted the reality stars were seen having a fierce argument on a night out.

Patsy was spotted leaving the venue early in the morning and chatting with Angellica after having a fun night with the gang following their show departure.

However, Patsy and Angellica put up a unified front in an Instagram photo along with a number of cuddly images, publicly announcing that they have never argued.

Patsy captioned her post: “SISTERS …. Yes thats right !!! @bbuk with @angellicabell @ellaraewisex . Who runs the world !!! WOMEN❤️✔️ LATE & LIVE FOR REAL . See you at the final . ❤️✔️”

Angellica commented: “Babe….we need to bottle this energy up! Here’s to more nose rubbing! Mwah! ❤️See you Friday xx”

“@angellicabell Love you girl ❤️❤️❤️”, Patsy responded.

An insider told The Sun that there was no heated arguing saying: “This is not true – it also wasn’t an afterparty, that’s just the studio.”

During her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke criticised the soap stars broccoli, calling it “inedible,” before she left the room and broke down in the Diary Room.

However, Patsy refused to speak about the exchange with the hosts, shaking her head when asked about it.

Will Best said: “There were a few tricky moments that you had to deal with in there, people complaining about broccoli – that was one, but you seemed to move past that?”

With an angry expression, Patsy merely shook her head and would not elaborate on the situation, with Will pushing: “You don’t want to discuss the broccoli?”

AJ continued: “Did it upset you that Mickey complained to your face about the food?” to which Patsy replied: “Not really that…”