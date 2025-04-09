Celebrity Big Brother house in lockdown after ‘major security breach’ sparks worry for housemates safety

The Celebrity Big Brother house is reportedly in lockdown after a “major security breach” sparked worry for housemates safety.

Bosses at the new ITV studio in West London enacted an emergency protocol after a drown was flown into the garden.

Former MP Michael Fabricant was outdoors at the time, while Hollywood A-lister Mickey Rourke was exercising in the yard.

As the drone attempted to land on the lawn, The Sun revealed that executives ordered all celebrities inside right away.

After that, the shutters were lowered and the doors were closed, keeping the roommates within for hours.

A source said: “It was a major security breach.”

“Flying a drone over the house is one thing but to be able to as good as land it in the garden meters away from the stars is terrifying,” the source continued.

“Michael was the first to spot the drone and pretended to shoot it down while Mickey was baffled.”

“All the housemates ran to the doors to see what was happening but Big Brother quickly pulled down the shutters. Security is now being reviewed.”

🚁✨ "Viral Alert! Watch as I fly my drone inside the Big Brother house, capturing epic moments with all the celebrities! 🌟 From jaw-dropping reactions to behind-the-scenes chaos, you won't believe what unfolds! Are you ready for an exclusive peek at the action?

Since then, @thedronemenace has uploaded a video to TikTok showing the roommates staring up at the drone in confusion.

The operator of the page has flown over other TV sets, such as those on Coronation Street and EastEnders, and has previously targeted Celebrity Big Brother on launch night.