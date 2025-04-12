Celebrity Big Brother fans are furious at Mickey Rourke for making housemate cry

Mickey Rourke has left fans furious after making a fellow housemate cry during Friday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

A few were gathered around the kitchen table enjoying lunch prepared by the Patsy Palmer when Mickey began criticising her cooking.

“What do you know, you can’t cook,” he said, and the actress replied stunned: “I can’t cook?”

The Rainmaker star replied: “No, not even a little bit.”

Although Patsy initially laughed this off, she soon after headed to the diary room to express her feelings of upset to Big Brother.

“Sorry,” she said before breaking down into tears. “I tried to talk that one out but it didn’t really work. I feel like I let myself down there and I don’t want my reactions to be like that.”

She continued: “I always want my kids to always stand up for themselves. Maybe it was just a joke – maybe I need to look at it like that. I need to try to rise above it. It doesn’t mean I have to like him.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Michael Fabricant became the first contestant of the series to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

The former MP had been forced to face the public vote alongside Mickey Rourke and Jack P. Shepherd after receiving the most nominations from housemates.

After the result was announced and the politician said his goodbyes before leaving along with his beloved teddy bear, he was met with a mix of boos and cheers by the audience.

Mickey picking on yet another woman, patsy is an icon, he needs booted out #CBBUK — Lee-Mc (@mylifeinwordsuk) April 11, 2025

Feel sorry for Patsy ☹️ criticising someone’s cooking that you barely know is cruel. #CBBUK — Flora Irvine-Hall (@FloraIrvineHall) April 11, 2025

Mickey did not need to make a horrible comment about Patsy’s cooking infront of everyone! #CBBUK — Laura (@LauraM01234) April 11, 2025

