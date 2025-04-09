Celebrity Big Brother fans are all asking the same question about Patsy Palmer

Patsty Palmer has Celebrity Big Brother fans all asking the same question after she sat down in the Diary Room for the first time during last night’s episode.

The EastEnders star opened up about her day and shared how positive her experience in the Big Brother house has been so far.

However, viewers were quick to notice that she wasn’t looking directly at the camera as she was staring to one side of the room instead.

One person wrote on X: “Patsy giving hostage video vibes, who she looking at? #CBBUK.”

While another said, “patsy why you no looking into the big brother cam… who’s over there. #CBBUK.”

The 57-year-old then went on to reveal that she is back drinking alcohol after previously giving it up for more than twenty years.

Ahead of her arrival on the ITV show on Monday evening, Patsy – whose real name is Julie Merkell – confessed that she only drinks wine in moderation these days.

When asked if she still drinks, Patsy said: “No, occasionally I’ll have a glass of wine, it doesn’t bother me, with food. I don’t do anything rigid anymore.”

“I went through many years of following certain programs, which I think are great, I’m not saying anyone should do this because I think all of the programs for people are amazing, but I haven’t followed anything for as long, I’ve just found my own way in life and it should be about that.”

“It should give every single individual a way to live their life, hopefully, whether they decide to continue with it forever or whether they decide to go find their own way and do what they want to do, that should be the goal.”

The actress, who entered the house alongside other contestants such as Mickey Rourke, Chesney Hawkes, and Trisha Goddard, also added: “There are some people I know who could never have a drop of alcohol ever again, I did think that would be the case for me.”

“That’s what certain programs tell you, but I was never really a big drinker anyway.”

