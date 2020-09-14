Celebrities react to Love Island star Wes Nelson’s debut single

Celebrities have reacted to Love Island star Wes Nelson’s upcoming debut single.

The reality star landed a record deal with Universal Music Group last month, after showing off his vocal skills on last year’s celebrity version of The X Factor.

Teasing fans with a sneak preview of his debut track ‘See Nobody’, Wes shared a video of celebs such as Idris Elba, Anthony Joshua, and Ashley Banjo jamming to the song.

Sharing the video to Instagram on Sunday, the 22-year-old wrote: “HERE IT IS!! My debut single ‘see nobody’ landing on 17th September!!”

“Wrote by me, produced by @ayobeatz and featuring 🤫🤫🤫…” he added, teasing a celeb appearance on the track.

“Been working on an absolute movie here’s a couple reactions from my people ✊🏾👀🌊 Hows it sounding?”

Fellow Love Island star Ovie Soko also danced along to the song in the video, along with rappers Dappy and S1mba.

Announcing his venture into the music industry last month, Wes wrote: I am the happiest man on the planet! I have just signed my first record deal with @universalmusicgroup @emirecords “

“Anyone who knows me knows this is my biggest dream and I’m so fvcking proud! I’d like to thank my managers @rzk_rnr and @so.empire + the Label for giving me the opportunity.

“I’ve got a great team around me, this is just the start! The debut single is on the way 🖤🤘🏾Love!”

Universal also represent the likes of Sam Smith, Drake, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna.

