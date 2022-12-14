Caroline Flack’s friends and family announce the return of Flackstock

Caroline Flack’s friends and family have announced the return of Flackstock.

The music festival was held in honour of the beloved Love Island host, who was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40.

She tragically took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault of her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton – despite the fact that he didn’t want to press charges.

Earlier this year, Flackstock raised £325k for mental health charities close to Caroline’s heart.

The money was split evenly between four charities – Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

In 2023, the festival will be held in the grounds of Englefield House in Pangbourne, Berkshire on July 24.

Tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow, December 15.

The festival is organised by the family and close friends of Caroline – including her mother Christine and sister Jody, and friends Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O’Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff, Leigh Francis and Jill Francis.

The committee announced: “Flackstock was an incredible way to remember our friend Caroline, but it became so much more than that – a place full of joy where people felt comfortable talking about mental health.”

“There has been an overwhelming desire for us to return, so we are back with the intention of building Flackstock into a legacy festival to raise money and awareness for a range of brilliant charities. We want everyone to come and join us in 2023 for this magical event.”

Huge names such as Ronan Keating, Natalie Imbruglia and Tom Grennan performed at the inaugural Flackstock.