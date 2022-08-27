Caroline Flack to be remembered in Flackstock festival documentary

Caroline Flack is to be remembered in an upcoming documentary about the making of Flackstock festival.

The once-off festival celebrated the late presenter’s life, while raising funds for mental health charities.

Caroline’s mother, sister and close friends thought up the concept after their collective feeling that the first Covid-19 lockdown robbed them of their chance to mourn the star’s tragic death.

Caroline’s close friends shared the news of the new Flackstock documentary via Instagram.

Sky Sports presenter Natalie Pinkham wrote: “A privilege to have worked with such a formidable bunch to create #flackstock… to raise money and awareness for #mentalhealth and create a legacy for our beautiful little pal [Caroline].”

Meanwhile, writer Dawn O’Porter wrote: “We made a documentary about the making of Flackstock. The whole thing was an absolute whirlwind of laughs and crying and stress and joy and every single other emotion on the planet. I’m so glad we did it.”

“I’m so proud of all the people who made it happen and so grateful to everyone who performed and came. You can watch it at 7:30pm, Sunday 28th August. Sky Max and Showcase. Please do. It’s amazing what friendship can create. I miss you Caroline #flackstock 💙💜💚❤️💕.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn O’Porter (@hotpatooties)

Flackstock featured appearances from Louise Redknapp, Olly Murs, Noel Fielding and Professor Green among many others.

X Factor star Fleur East also performed, after being personally asked by Natalie and Caroline’s mother Christine.

Comedians Paddy McGuinness and Joel Dommett featured on the line-up, alongside presenters Dermot O’Leary, Kirsty Gallagher and June Sarpong.

Caroline tragically took her own life back in February 2020.