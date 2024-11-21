Carol Vorderman left ‘blushing’ as I’m A Celeb star Melvin Odoom professes his love

Carol Vorderman has said she was left “blushing” after I’m A Celeb star Melvin Odoom professed his love.

The radio D, left fans in stitches after he revealed that his luxury item featured pictures of his loved ones – and a photo of Carol Vorderman.

Melvin explained the hilarious item in the Bush Telegraph: “My dad, my mum and Carol Vorderman. My crush.”

He continued: “I have been a fan of Carol Vorderman for a very long time, in fact I have a little rap.”

He went on: “I know a woman so fine, she’s mature like a fine wine. The mandem can’t comprehend my 10 out of 10 Carol Vorderman, woo. I wanna work her out, check your DMs girl and I’ll be waiting.”

Now, it has been revealed that Carol has heard and responded to Melvin’s affections.

During Wednesday nights, I’m a Celebrity…Unpacked, the show revealed that Carol had recorded a voice note responding to Melvin’s confession.

“Melvin, I’m blushing redder than that leather red dress I’m wearing on your pillowcase,” she confessed.

“But I’ll be rooting for you all the way through and see you on the other side.”

She concluded the voice message by alluding that she would be waiting for Melvin to reach out: “in the two consonants, DM.”

Carol herself has had two previous stints in the jungle.

She first appeared in the jungle in 2016 and returned for the All-Stars series in 2023.

Last year, the 63-year-old came out as polyamorous and admitted she had a number of “special friends.”

“I don’t want to settle with anybody, It’s just kind of….other people who don’t want one partner,” she said.

“Everyone’s single by the way, that’s a critical part of it,” she said of her situation.

“If my life was a cake, it’s got fantastic friends, I love my job, I love the business of education, I have people who love me, I have this busy home. The sort of male/female relationships are the icing on the cake, rather than the fundamental basis of it.”