Camilla Thurlow shares snaps from hen do ahead of wedding to Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow shares snaps from hen do ahead of wedding to Jamie...

Camilla Thurlow has shared snaps from her hen do, ahead of her wedding to Jamie Jewitt.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2017, got engaged earlier this year – following the birth of their first child.

Taking to Instagram to share photos from her hen, Camilla wrote: “Huge thanks to my lovely friends and family for organising the most perfect hen do afternoon last weekend.”

The reality star hinted her wedding day is not too far away, as she shared a group photo from the hen.

She wrote: “What a lovely group of people, I am so lucky (and I can’t wait to see you all again so soon!).”

Camilla also shared a photo of her and her 10-month-old daughter Nell, captioned: “The hen and her chick 🐣🥰.”

Jamie proposed to Camilla on February 19 by dressing their baby daughter Nell in a personalised baby grow which read: “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

Announcing her engagement news at the time, Camilla wrote: “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me ❤️.”

“@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love. What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”

