The couple got engaged in February

Camilla Thurlow reveals how she almost RUINED Jamie Jewitt’s romantic proposal

Camilla Thurlow has revealed she almost ruined her fiancé Jamie Jewitt’s romantic proposal last month.

The Love Island star proposed to Camilla on February 19 by dressing their baby daughter Nell in a personalised baby grow which read: “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine today, Camilla recalled the moment she came close to ruining Jamie’s proposal.

The mother-of-one explained: “Jamie had got her a babygrow which said ‘Mummy will you marry Daddy?'”

“But I nearly ruined the whole thing because I went to change her before dinner, and he was like, ‘No, no I’ll do that, don’t worry!'”

“So I would have found out a little bit too early, but he managed to save it!”

The 31-year-old also revealed they’ve already started planning their wedding.

She said: “Yes, very exciting. We kind of have started planning already, but obviously bearing in mind when things will change, but we’ve definitely got some ideas.”

The couple have been dating since they met on the 2017 series of Love Island.

Three years after they found love on the ITV2 series, Camilla and Jamie welcomed their first child, Nell, in October 2020.

