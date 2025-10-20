Callum Turner shares ‘sliding doors moments’ that might have prevented him from meeting fiancée Dua Lipa

Callum Turner has shared the “sliding doors moments” that meant he almost never met fiancée Dua Lipa.

The couple has been linked since January last year, when they were spotted dancing at an afterparty for the LA premiere of his Apple TV+ series Masters of The Air.

Around Christmas 2024, the two took the next step in their relationship, with the actor having popped the question to the pop star.

However, speaking to The Times, Callum revealed their admits their initial introduction came after a series of “sliding doors” moments that almost resulted in them never meeting at all.

“We had maybe two, three, four, five near misses over our time where we didn’t meet,” he told The Times.

“Mutual friends and places. There’s one where she went to a party and then I went to a party but I arrived minutes after she left.”

“I arrived at 2:00 in the morning and she left at 1.45 – she checked her Uber and I checked a photo I’d taken opposite my friend’s house when I arrived,” he explained.

“There were loads of things like that and then, when we were both able to, we were both single and whatever, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Callum recalled how they had an instant connection during drinks for a mutual friends birthday, when he realised they were both just one chapter into reading the same book.

He said: ‘In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I’m like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don’t worry. And that was really the first [moment],” he confessed.

Confirming their engagement to British Vogue over the summer, Dua said: “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”