Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend reacts to claims that his family are ‘toxic’ amid ongoing feud speculations

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, Lexi Wood, has reacted to the claims that Victoria and David Beckham are “toxic” amid the ongoing feud speculations surrounding the family.

A source close to the family told TMZ that Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, flew to London last week with the sole intention of seeing the football star for his birthday.

They also said that the pair reached out to the family before the party, asking them to meet up privately before the celebrations, but this didn’t go to plan.

The source stated that the young couple were told to show up at the party at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill in London, or they wouldn’t get a chance to see David or the rest of the Beckham clan at all – they were nowhere to be seen at the party.

News broke last month that Brooklyn is feuding with his little brother Romeo, allegedly over the latter’s relationship with model Kim Turnbull.

It’s understood that Brooklyn never previously dated Kim, despite recent reports claiming so.

According to sources, Brooklyn and Kim allegedly had a romantic relationship in the past, but “that’s all water under the bridge.”

They also shared the “issue at hand is that the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

Speaking on the Vial Files podcast, Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend Lexi opened up about dating Brooklyn and Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber.

When asked by host Nick Viall about the respective relationships, the model said: “It’s so funny because those are the types of families that I’m used to.”

She continued: “Like, families that are in the industry, that give each other advice, work with each other where they can, like that are so close, travel together, live together, they do so much together.”

“That mindset is your family has your back period. I do feel like those families are great.”

When asked specifically about the Beckhams, Lexi was asked to how it felt to date the son of “one of the sexiest men alive.”

She burst out laughing, and replied: “I feel like he was just always Brooklyn’s dad. I feel like immediately I didn’t think anything of it. And then he just was his dad.”

“They’re a beautiful family. Victoria, she’s the style icon. They’re the coolest family.”

“Both families have raised such great families. And just being so close and having those same like morals and values that I have so innately it was just so nice being around them.”

Lexi didn’t want to speak too much on her past relationships out of “respect” for their new partners, and commented: “Brooklyn is in a great relationship and I’m so happy for him.”

“I’m the type type of ex that I’m actually friends with a lot of my exes and I want them to move on.”

Lexi was spotted kissing Brooklyn in Los Angeles in back April 2018 and was instantly cast into the limelight.

She then went on to model for the likes of Playboy and Vogue Japan before moving on to reality TV.

It has been revealed that Victoria Beckham is experiencing her “worst nightmare” amid the suspected feud between her sons, Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham.

It’s understood that the designer is at the centre of the familial conflict, with her eldest son and his wife on one side and the rest of the family on the other.

Speaking with The Sun, a source close to the Beckham clan shared: “This is Victoria’s worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.”

“It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fall-out over their wedding.”

“But Victoria and David [Beckham] have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow.”