Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet tribute to fiancée Nicola Peltz for her birthday

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a sweet tribute post to mark his fiancée Nicola Peltz’s birthday.

The actress turned 26 on Saturday, with her beau taking to Instagram to share a gushing post dedicated to her.

Sharing a series of snaps with Nicola alongside the audio for Bruno Mars’ track ‘Versace On The Floor’, Brooklyn wrote: “Happy birthday baby x I can not tell you how much I love you ❤️”.

“You make me a better man and the happiest man in the world x I am so lucky to be able to spend the rest of my life with you and create so many memories.

“I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you baby ❤️❤️,” the 21-year-old added.

Nicola commented: “i’m so lucky you’re my other half i more than love you.”