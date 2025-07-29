Brooklyn Beckham reveals what he and wife Nicola REALLY argue about as rumoured family feud intensifies

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed what he and his wife Nicola argue about as the rumoured family feud intensifies.

In an interview with GQ, the 26-year-old opened up about his relationship, confessing they are still very much in the honeymoon stage.

The pair have been together since 2019, and tied the knot in April of 2022.

Speaking to GQ, he revealed the one thing the pair argue about is the thermostat: “By the way, that’s the only argument me and my wife have, the temperature in the room. She loves it.”

“She runs cold, so she always wants it all hot all the time. I always run hot, and I like to have it a little bit colder, so we meet in the middle.”

The interview came shortly after a new report revealed whether Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will feature in Victoria Beckham’s upcoming Netflix doc.

The Spice Girls alum’s long-awaited Netflix documentary is due to be released in October.

The four-part series will reportedly not touch on the feud, although she has promised there “will be tears.”

A source told The Sun that Nicola and Brooklyn will not be featured in the doc, but that is because no scenes had been filmed with them.

The source continued: “The children hardly feature — it’s simply not a case of Brooklyn and Nicola being cut, as they weren’t in it to start with.”

“This is very much a project focusing on Victoria’s transition from pop star to businesswoman and designer.”

The report comes just weeks after fans noticed that Brooklyn Beckham had unfollowed his younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz Beckham, amid their ongoing suspected family feud.

The 26-year-old’s wife, Nicola Peltz, has also stopped following the pair, adding to the rumours that they have had a major fall-out with the rest of the Beckham clan.

Both Brooklyn and the actress still follow David and Victoria Beckham, however.

The unfollowing came as a surprise, as only on the previous Thursday, Brooklyn had shared a sweet post celebrating his little sister Harper Seven’s 14th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram story, he shared a photo with her, alongside Nicola, and wrote: “Happy birthday harper, we love u x.”

The tribute is the first time Brooklyn has referenced his family on social media in months, after he was accused of snubbing his family on important days, including Mother’s Day and David’s 50th.

A source told The Sun: “Brooklyn and Harper were always incredibly close, he adores her and so does his wife Nicola. They had an incredibly close bond and despite everything that has gone on, Brooklyn idolises her.”

“Brooklyn could end this nonsense by reaching out to Harper, both privately and publicly, and many believe he will do this today,” the source said at the time.

“Harper means the world to Brooklyn. Although things have been strained between him and his parents, there is no way he’d want it to affect Harper.”

“He is her big brother and nothing will ever change that,” the source claimed.