Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s ready to take a huge step with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed he’s ready to take a huge step with his wife Nicola Peltz.

The couple tied-the-knot in a lavish ceremony in Florida back in April, almost two years after they announced their engagement.

Now, 23-year-old Brooklyn wants to start a family with his actress wife, who is 27.

The aspiring chef said he wants “a bunch of kids”, and hopes to be a young dad like his footballer father David Beckham.

“I could have had kids yesterday,” he told People magazine. “Obviously it’s my wife’s body, but I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. ”

“That’s something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I’m 23 now. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad.”

The news comes after Nicola recently revealed she’d love to adopt some kids with Brooklyn, and have some of their own.

She told The Sunday Times magazine: “He wants kids yesterday. I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven.”

“We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream.”

Last month, Brooklyn and Nicola welcomed an adorable new addition to their family – a little puppy.

Taking to Instagram in October, Nicola shared a carousel of photos of herself, Brooklyn and their dogs, and wrote: “We adopted our baby today and named her Lamb 🐑🤍 she is the sweetest angel!”

“Today is such a hard for me because it’s Gina’s birthday and I can’t hug her but I feel like she sent me Lamb. I’m so grateful for this love. Please adopt or foster if you can the love it brings to your family is like nothing else 🙏🏼”

Brooklyn and Nicola have been dogged by rumours of a feud between her and Brooklyn’s mother Victoria over the past few months.

However, their rumoured feud appeared to be quashed in October after the newlyweds attended the fashion designer’s show during Paris Fashion Week.

It was later reported that Victoria “extended an olive branch” to her daughter-in-law by inviting them to her show.

A source previously told The Sun: “Victoria extended the olive branch and asked Brooklyn and Nicola to stay on in Paris and come to her show.”

“It would put a stop to the rift rumours and she and the family would love to see them. To have him and his wife sitting front row at her first Paris show would put on a united front.”

It has also been reported that Brooklyn’s dad David confronted his eldest son over the drama between his new wife and mother.

A source told The Daily Mail that the footballer “read the riot act” to his 23-year-old son, adding: “I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened.”

“He had it out with him and told him: ‘We don’t do this in our family – and you know that we don’t do this in our family.

The insider claimed that David told Brooklyn: “‘What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.’”

David was reportedly upset by comments his daughter-in-law made in a recent interview with Grazia USA, where she revealed the “real reason” she didn’t wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria.

Nicola told the publication: “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. I was truly excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’”

“We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’”

Nicola went on to explain how she came about wearing a Valentino gown to marry her beau Brooklyn.

“I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long,” she admitted. “I was really lucky to be able to travel to the atelier to try on the dress. That’s what really happened.”

“When I read things that say I was never planning on wearing a Victoria Beckham dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

A recent report has claimed that Victoria is “distraught and fearful” that her fallout with Nicola will strain her relationship with her son Brooklyn.

A friend of the Beckhams told The Daily Mail: “Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most.”

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one. But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken.”

“She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage.”

“She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult,” the source added.