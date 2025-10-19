Brooklyn Beckham REFUSES questions about his family amid ongoing rumoured rift

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly refused to answer questions about his family amid an ongoing rumoured family rift.

The 26-year-old has not been photographed with his family since December last year, with sources previously claiming he is “no longer on speaking terms” with his parents and siblings.

During an event at the NYC Wine & Food Festival alongside professional cook Rachael Ray, one question about his family had the 26-year-old leaving the media circle.

The Daily Mail reported that a reporter had asked about his thoughts on Victoria’s documentary, which he and Nicola appeared in.

Despite answering questions about other topics, when asked about his family, the room fell silent, as Brooklyn quickly turned back and walked inside the venue.

Meanwhile, a friend of the Beckhams, Ana Navarro of The View, reportedly told the Daily Mail: “I want them to make up. I love David, I love Victoria. They are a great family. I don’t know what’s going on.”

“The Beckhams are close friends of close friends of mine. I’ve been watching [Victoria’s] movie on Netflix. I think she’s a great example of how to raise a family, be a mother, be a supporting spouse, craft your own identities, and be a successful businesswoman… I underestimated her.”

The awkward moment comes after Victoria hinted at the heartache caused by the Beckham “family feud” after Brooklyn snubbed another family reunion at Paris Fashion Week.

Ahead of the premiere of her upcoming Netflix documentary, Victoria mentioned watching Oasis at Wembley Stadium and the emotional reunion of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher for a historic tour.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she said: “I just think their mum must be so happy.”

“It must have been really tough on the mum, the boys not talking for all those years. And I just think as a mum, that must be … she must feel so happy to see her boys getting on,” she confessed.

Victoria was described by the interview as becoming “lost in thought for a moment,” while speaking about the hurt felt by family feuds.

The divide reportedly deepened over the summer when Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in Westchester County, attended only by her family.

The Beckhams were said to have been unaware of the event entirely, marking yet another snub. Adding to the heartbreak, a leaked version of Brooklyn’s speech from the celebration revealed how he spoke “movingly” of his wife and his love for the Peltz family — without a mention of his own.