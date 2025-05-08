Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family ‘feud’ with cryptic statement

Brooklyn Beckham has broken his silence on his rumoured family feud with a cryptic statement.

According to reports, Brooklyn’s apparent conflict with his family is Victoria Beckham’s “worst nightmare” and it may be centred on Romeo’s new girlfriend, 24-year-old Kim Turnbull.

Now, the 26-year-old has shared a photo on Instagram that many believe is a nod to the rumoured feud.

Taking to his Instagram, Brooklyn posted a snap of his hand tattoo, that spells out love.

News broke last month that Brooklyn is feuding with his little brother Romeo, allegedly over the latter’s relationship with model Kim Turnbull.

It’s understood that Brooklyn never previously dated Kim, despite recent reports claiming so.

Things reached a breaking point last week when Brooklyn and Nicola failed to show up for any of David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

The post comes shortly after Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, Lexi Wood, reacted to the claims that Victoria and David Beckham are “toxic” amid the ongoing feud speculations surrounding the family.

Speaking on the Vial Files podcast, Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend Lexi opened up about dating Brooklyn and Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)

When asked by host Nick Viall about the respective relationships, the model said: “It’s so funny because those are the types of families that I’m used to.”

She continued: “Like, families that are in the industry, that give each other advice, work with each other where they can, like that are so close, travel together, live together, they do so much together.”

“That mindset is your family has your back period. I do feel like those families are great.”

When asked specifically about the Beckhams, Lexi was asked to how it felt to date the son of “one of the sexiest men alive.”

She burst out laughing, and replied: “I feel like he was just always Brooklyn’s dad. I feel like immediately I didn’t think anything of it. And then he just was his dad.”

“They’re a beautiful family. Victoria, she’s the style icon. They’re the coolest family.”

“Both families have raised such great families. And just being so close and having those same like morals and values that I have so innately it was just so nice being around them.”

Lexi didn’t want to speak too much on her past relationships out of “respect” for their new partners, and commented: “Brooklyn is in a great relationship and I’m so happy for him.”

“I’m the type type of ex that I’m actually friends with a lot of my exes and I want them to move on.”

Lexi was spotted kissing Brooklyn in Los Angeles in back April 2018 and was instantly cast into the limelight.