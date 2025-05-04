Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘nowhere to be seen’ at father David’s 50th amid rumours of family feud

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were reportedly “nowhere to be seen” at father David’s 50th amid rumours of a feud with brother Romeo.

Victoria, his wife, and their children, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, were there at the star-studded celebration.

However, before the celebration began, Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly took a plane back to the United States on Saturday due to “a growing rift” between the oldest Beckham child and his parents.

A source told The Sun: “David is heartbroken but putting a brave face on it. Tonight is all about celebration and love, and he is swimming in it.”

“Brooklyn actually informed his parents a while ago that he and his wife, Nicola, would not be attending but, of course, David and Victoria desperately hoped he would change his mind.”

The absence from the party comes shortly after it was reported David Beckham’s son’s Brooklyn and Romeo are “not on speaking terms” amid reports of a “feud” between the pair.

According to TMZ, sources close to the family have said the pair are not speaking over a conflict involving Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Before dating Romeo, Kim reportedly dated his brother Brooklyn for a short period of time.

According to sources, Brooklyn and Kim allegedly had a romantic relationship in the past, but “that’s all water under the bridge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

According to a source, the “issue at hand is that the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

Fans first speculated that the pair had a falling out after Romeo posted an Instagram story celebrating his father’s 50th birthday.

The 22-year-old mentioned and tagged everyone in the photo, but Brooklyn and wife Nicola were nowhere to be seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Following this, David posted photos from the celebration, captioning the post: “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami 🩷 So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with 🩷 Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷”

However, many fans noticed there was no mention of Brooklyn, with one commenting: “Where is Brooklyn? And you didn’t mention his name in the hashtags below, strange… 🤨🤔”

Another user questioned: “and Brooklyn & Nicola?,”

This is not the first time the two have missed events, as the pair were absent at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week catwalk show just a month ago.