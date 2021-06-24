Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz mark one year since they got engaged

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have marked one year since they got engaged.
Brooklyn, 22, popped the question to his model girlfriend last June after less than a year of dating.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham wrote: “This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me.”
“She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can’t imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby ❤️❤️”
Resharing the post to her Instagram Stories, Nicola wrote: “my heart belongs to you @brooklynbeckham.”
Although their wedding isn’t set to take place until 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola have already signed a prenuptial agreement to protect their family fortunes.
The Beckham family are worth an estimated £335 million, and Nicola is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.