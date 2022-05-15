Brooklyn Beckham and his billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz enjoy night out at Wetherspoons

Brooklyn Beckham and his billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz enjoyed a night out at Wetherspoons on Friday night.

The couple, who got tied the knot in a lavish $3.5 million wedding last month, were joined by a group of pals in the budget-friendly pub in London.

Their musician pal Sekou shared snaps from their night out, revealing he “took the gang to spoons”.

The couple tied the knot on April 9 in front of family, friends and a host of famous faces at a $80 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida owned by Nicola’s billionaire parents.

The bride wore a stunning Valentino gown for the occasion, while the groom wore a custom Dior suit by Kim Jones.

Celebrity guests included Gordon Ramsay, Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and two of Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B and Mel C.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola recently officially changed their names after their wedding.

Nicola will now go by Nicola Peltz Beckham, while Brooklyn’s full name is now Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.