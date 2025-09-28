British Museum to host own version of the Met Gala with star-studded guest list

The British Museum is set to host its own version of the Met Gala with a star-studded guest list.

Star-studded guests have already received invitations to the event, which is anticipated to take place on October 18 of next month.

According to The Times, director Nicholas Cullinan thinks the event will become a highlight of the capital’s social calendar, drawing elites from the economic, political, entertainment, and sports sectors.

The announcement comes after the Met Gala in May in New York raised $31 million, the most in the event’s 77-year history.

Usually, attendees dress to impress since they are asked to donate an equally extravagant sum of money to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the venue for the event.

To make the forthcoming event, which will be held at London’s Frieze Art Festival, a reality, the British Museum has been collaborating with premium businesses.

Helen Brocklebank, the CEO of Walpole, a group that represents 250 luxury businesses and is on the committee planning the ball, said of the forthcoming event in London: “Think Met Gala ambition with UK uniqueness.”

The amount that the British Museum is requesting from its attendees for the invitation-only ball is unknown.

Tables for ten at the current New York Met Gala start at $350,000, while individual tickets cost $75,000, which has increased in the last ten years.

This year, Louis Vuitton was the main sponsor of the event.