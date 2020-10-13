Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special show postponed after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

Production has been halted while the crew self-isolate

Britain’s Got Talent’s Christmas Special has been postponed after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

The production for the festive edition of the popular talent show was halted after the positive test, with a number of crew members now self-isolating.

A BGT spokesperson said: “As a result of a positive Covid-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home.

“As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone.”

“The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive Covid-19 related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines.”

The series just finished up over the weekend, with hosts Ant and Dec crowning comedian Jon Courtenay the winner.

The show was judged by David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, with Diversity star Ashley Banjo filling in for Simon Cowell as he recovered from a broken back.

The Christmas special will reportedly feature some of the show’s most successful acts, with a release date yet to be announced.