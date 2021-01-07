Britain’s Got Talent 2021 postponed as Covid-19 cases surge

ITV bosses are hoping that they'll be able to bring the popular talent show back later this year

Britains Got Talent 2021 has been postponed as Covid-19 cases surge.

ITV1 has confirmed the show will be postponed due the alarming rise of coronavirus cases in the UK, leading to a nationwide lockdown.

In a statement obtained by Goss.ie, a spokesperson for ITV said: “The filming for the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January.”

“With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series.

“We will confirm revised dates in due course,” they added.

The news comes after the UK entered a strict national lockdown which means residents must stay at home with limited exceptions for the foreseeable.

Although Britain’s Got Talent has postponed production, Dancing On Ice have confirmed they will return to our screens next weekend, despite cancellation fears.