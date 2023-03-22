Bridgerton star Simone Ashley goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Tino Klein.

The actress confirmed their romance by sharing a loved-up snap with him on the social media site on Tuesday night.

The photo was taken last month by photographer Greg Williams at Netflix’s annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

In the caption, the 27-year-old thanked Greg for “taking one of my favourite photos”.

Simone is best known for playing Kate Sharma in season two of Bridgerton, and portraying Olivia Hanan in Sex Education.

It’s understood the actress met her beau at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix last May.

At the same event, Simone sparked romance rumours with Australian actor Jacob Elordi.

The Euphoria star, 24, and the Bridgerton actress, 27, sent fans into a frenzy when they were spotted hanging out at the Formula 1 race

Tino is the CEO of the GP Ice Race, a winter motorsport event in Austria.

The entrepreneur is also a qualified lawyer, having graduated from King’s College London with a bachelor degree.

