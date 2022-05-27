Bridgerton star Ruby Barker reveals she’s been hospitalised amid ‘mental health struggle’

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has revealed she’s been hospitalised, amid her ongoing mental health struggle.

The actress, who plays Marina Thompson in the award-winning series, admitted she’s been “struggling since Bridgerton” and has been “unwell for a really long time”.

In a candid video shared on Instagram, the 25-year-old said: “I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling.”

“So, I’m in the hospital at the minute, I’m gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life and I’m gonna take a little bit of a break from myself.”

“And I want to encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favor. Take a break, stop being so hard on yourself. And people used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself, and I never really, really knew what that meant.”

Ruby confessed she was “rage-filled, frustrated, and angry” before seeking help for “all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me.”

“I was carrying the weight of the world on my back. And now, I’m at a point where I have a diagnosis, and I will talk to you about that at another time,” she continued.

“But I have a diagnosis, and I am relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand. I can’t carry on the way that I’ve been carrying on. I need to change. So, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Ruby concluded her video by thanking her friends and family for their support, and the actress also credited Netflix and Bridgerton’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes “for saving me”.

The 25-year-old added: “I cannot wait to fulfill all of my engagements and to have a good career and a good life. Because I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

“I want to survive and I will survive, and I’m going to. And so are you. That’s the beauty of it, so are you. If you’re with me, you’re in good hands. Thank you.”

Ruby captioned the post: “Mental health week is every week for me. Off my chest. I feel like I’ve not been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent.”

“I’ve been struggling since Bridgerton, this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love holds me up. #mentalhealthawareness.”