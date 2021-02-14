Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page set to host Saturday Night Live

The actor will appear on the popular late-night show on February 20

Regé-Jean Page is set to guest host Saturday Night Live next weekend.

The actor will join musical guest Bad Bunny on the late-night sketch comedy show on February 20, after rising to fame on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

Sharing the exciting news with his 4.8 million Instagram followers, the 31-year-old wrote: “Saturday Night 💫 @nbcsnl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regé-Jean Page (@regejean)

Regé-Jean plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, which has been officially dubbed the most successful series to launch on Netflix.

Set in 19th century London, the period drama follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

The show is narrated by Julie Andrews as anonymous writer Lady Whistledown, who’s regular column details the most scandalous gossip in the world of Regency London high society.

The hit show has been picked up for a second season, with Netflix confirming the news last month. Regé-Jean has been hotly tipped to play the next James Bond, after receiving high praise for his role as The Duke Of Hastings. Addressing the 007 rumours, the actor told Jimmy Fallon: “If you’re a Brit and you do something of any regard that people renown well, people are going to start saying the B word.” “You get the B word merit badge. I’m very glad to have the badge, I’m very glad to be in the company of such people who have the badge, but it’s just a badge.”