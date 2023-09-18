Blue star Lee Ryan set to welcome his fifth child with wife Verity Paris

Blue star Lee Ryan and his wife Verity Paris are expecting their fifth child together.

The singer, 40, shared the exciting news via the band’s official X account on Sunday.

He wrote: “Me and my wife, Verity, are very pleased to announce our new baby, that will be born this year.”

A personal message from Lee: “Me and my wife, Verity, are very pleased to announce our new baby, that will be born this year. The news came out of the blue 😉 and I found out on my 40th birthday! What a present from god 🤍” The rest of the boys are thrilled for the couple! pic.twitter.com/uAd8Wi8eo5 — BLUE (@officialblue) September 17, 2023

“The news came out of the blue and I found out on my 40th birthday! What a present from god.”

Lee’s bandmates added: “The rest of the boys are thrilled for the couple!”

Verity and Lee tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Gibraltar last March.

The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2021.

Lee also shares daughter Bluebell, 13, with his ex Jessica Keevil, and son Rayn, 12, with his former fiancée Samantha Miller.